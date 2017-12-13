FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian soccer federation silent on Scolari claims
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 13, 2017 / 4:53 PM / a day ago

Australian soccer federation silent on Scolari claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s soccer federation on Wednesday refused to comment on World Cup winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s claims that they had approached him about leading the Socceroos to the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Brazilian head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari of China's Guangzhou Evergrande directs his players during their Club World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Mexico's Club America in Osaka, western Japan, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Scolari told Reuters that the Australians had spoken with his agent about him replacing Ange Postecoglou.

“I am one of the names they spoke with ... to see if I was interested in taking them to the World Cup,” the Brazilian told Reuters in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening the Football Federation of Australia simply said: “We are not making any comment at the moment.”

Scolari told Reuters he would be happy to discuss a role with the Australians, but would want it to be long term, not only for the 2018 tournament in June and July.

Australia qualified for the finals in Russia after beating Honduras in an intercontinental playoff and have been drawn in Group C against France, Peru and Denmark.

Postecoglou quit the post a week after securing Australia’s place in the finals.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Writing by Ossian Shine in London; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.