Australian soccer federation silent on Scolari claims

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s soccer federation on Wednesday refused to comment on World Cup winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s claims that they had approached him about leading the Socceroos to the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Brazilian head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari of China's Guangzhou Evergrande directs his players during their Club World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Mexico's Club America in Osaka, western Japan, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Scolari told Reuters that the Australians had spoken with his agent about him replacing Ange Postecoglou.

“I am one of the names they spoke with ... to see if I was interested in taking them to the World Cup,” the Brazilian told Reuters in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening the Football Federation of Australia simply said: “We are not making any comment at the moment.”

Scolari told Reuters he would be happy to discuss a role with the Australians, but would want it to be long term, not only for the 2018 tournament in June and July.

Australia qualified for the finals in Russia after beating Honduras in an intercontinental playoff and have been drawn in Group C against France, Peru and Denmark.

Postecoglou quit the post a week after securing Australia’s place in the finals.