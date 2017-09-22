FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Leicester boss Pearson heads to Belgian second tier
September 22, 2017 / 11:13 AM / in a month

Former Leicester boss Pearson heads to Belgian second tier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Derby County v Liverpool - EFL Cup Third Round - iPro Stadium - 20/9/16 Derby manager Nigel Pearson before the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

(Reuters) - Oud-Heverlee Leuven have appointed former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson as their new manager, replacing Dutchman Dennis van Wijk, the Belgian second-tier club said on Friday.

Pearson will be reunited with Leicester City owners King Power International, who bought the Belgian side in May after they narrowly avoided relegation last season.

“I look forward to my return to football, working again with King Power’s people and helping out this beautiful club,” Pearson said in a statement.

“Through my experience with King Power’s people, I know how to develop the club and I‘m looking forward to contributing to it. The club has many good players and a good staff that guides them. I cannot wait to work with them and achieve our goals.”

After leaving former Premier League champions Leicester in June 2015, Pearson was sacked at Derby County after a 14-match spell last year. His first assignment with OH Leuven will be at home against Beerschot Wilrijk on Sunday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

