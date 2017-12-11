FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draw enough for Bolivar to sweep Bolivia titles
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 11, 2017 / 12:48 AM / 2 days ago

Draw enough for Bolivar to sweep Bolivia titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - A 1-1 draw away at Nacional Potosi was enough to give Bolivar the Bolivian league Clausura title with a week to spare on Sunday.

Argentine Marcos Riquelme put the visitors ahead after 12 minutes but Cristian Alessandrini equalised 24 minutes into the second half for the home side.

The draw, however, was enough to lift Bolivar onto 44 points, four ahead of arch rivals The Strongest with just one round of the season remaining.

The win in the Clausura - one of two league titles decided each season - came six months after Bolivar won the Apertura championship.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.