Coutinho could make Brazil return against England

(Reuters) - Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho could return from a thigh problem to play against England at Wembley on Tuesday, according to their team doctor.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho warms up before the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The 25-year-old picked up the injury last month and missed his third consecutive game for Liverpool as they beat West Ham United 4-1 to climb to fifth at the weekend.

Brazil play against Japan in France on Friday before facing England four days later.

”The chances that he will play against Japan are tiny,“ Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was quoted as saying by Globo Esportes. ”He could be on the bench and play a few minutes.

“But we are working to make him available against England.”