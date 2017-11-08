FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coutinho could make Brazil return against England
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 8, 2017 / 6:39 AM / a day ago

Coutinho could make Brazil return against England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho could return from a thigh problem to play against England at Wembley on Tuesday, according to their team doctor.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho warms up before the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The 25-year-old picked up the injury last month and missed his third consecutive game for Liverpool as they beat West Ham United 4-1 to climb to fifth at the weekend.

Brazil play against Japan in France on Friday before facing England four days later.

”The chances that he will play against Japan are tiny,“ Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was quoted as saying by Globo Esportes. ”He could be on the bench and play a few minutes.

“But we are working to make him available against England.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.