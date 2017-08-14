FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flamengo hire Colombian coach Rueda
#Sports News
August 14, 2017 / 4:53 PM / in 2 months

Flamengo hire Colombian coach Rueda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Atletico Nacional's head coach Reinaldo Rueda gives instructions to his players. REUTERS/Andres Stapff Picture Supplied by Action Images

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Colombian Reinaldo Rueda has been appointed new coach of Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Monday.

Rueda, 60, replaces Ze Ricardo, who was fired earlier this month after a string of poor results that included Flamengo’s elimination from the Copa Libertadores.

The club are currently in seventh place of the Brazilian first division.

Rueda, who has coached Colombia, Ecuador and Honduras in addition to several clubs in his homeland, last year took Medellin’s Atletico Nacional to the finals of both the Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s equivalent of the Europa League.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Gareth Jones

