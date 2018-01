RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar has left Portuguese side Benfica to rejoin his first professional club Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro outfit said on Monday.

The 38-year old won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 and was Brazil’s goalkeeper at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Flamengo already have Diego Alves, another former Brazil keeper, on their books.