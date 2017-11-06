Former Stoke defender Teixeira dies aged 25

(Reuters) - Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25, the Premier League club announced.

FILE PHOTO - Football - FC Cologne v Stoke City - Colonia Cup Pre Season Friendly Tournament - RheinEnergie Stadium, Cologne, Germany - 15/16 - 1/8/15 Stoke City's Dionatan Teixeira Mandatory Credt: Action Images / Peter Cziborra

The Brazilian joined the club in 2014 and made two first-team appearances before joining Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

“Dionatan was a hugely popular member of our squad and it’s difficult to comprehend that he has passed away at such a young age,” Stoke’s chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and friends at such a difficult time.”

Media reports claimed the player died from a suspected heart attack.