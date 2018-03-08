FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Sports News
March 8, 2018 / 4:13 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer - At least 30 injured after police pepper spray fans - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - At least 30 Brazilian soccer fans were injured at a local derby between Sport and Santa Cruz on Wednesday after supporters seeking to avoid a terracing confrontation were pepper sprayed by police, local media reported.

TV Globo showed dozens of fans being treated by medical personnel on the grass surrounding the pitch. There were no reported fatalities, but local media websites said between 30-60 people had been injured.

The incident occurred after Santa Cruz supporters ran down the terracing to avoid a clash between an officer pursuing a fan who lit a flare.

The Pernambuco state championship match, which was not halted while the fans were being treated, ended 1-1.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.