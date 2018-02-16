Brazil coach confirms 15 names for Russia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite said on Friday he had filled 15 places in his World Cup squad, with Thiago Silva and Roberto Firmino among those who will definitely be going to Russia.

Silva was unexpectedly dropped from the Paris St Germain team that lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Firmino, who plays for Liverpool, has faced tough competition for one of Brazil’s back up spots to first-choice forwards Neymar of PSG, Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City.

Soccer Football - Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - FC Porto vs Liverpool - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - February 14, 2018 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

“The 11 who will start are Alisson; Marcelo, Miranda, Marquinhos, Daniel Alves; Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Casemiro, Neymar, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus,” Tite said in an interview with UOL Esportes, a popular Brazilian website.

Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Willian of Chelsea are the two other confirmed names in the 23-man squad.

The only team to win the World Cup five times, Brazil have been drawn for this year’s tournament against Costa Rica, Switzerland and Serbia in Group E.

Their next matches are March friendlies against host nation Russia and World Cup holders Germany.