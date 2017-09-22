FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
#Sports News
September 22, 2017 / 8:19 PM / in a month

Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Juventus Training - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 2, 2017 Juventus' Alex Sandro during training Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Juventus left back Alex Sandro has been called up by Brazil to replace injured Marcelo for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has pulled a muscle in his left leg and will miss the final two qualifiers for Russia 2018.

Brazil play Bolivia in La Paz on Oct. 5, before returning home to face Chile five days later.

Brazil, the only team to have won the World Cup five times, have already qualified for Russia 2018.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis

