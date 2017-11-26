CSKA Sofia match interrupted due to crowd trouble

SOFIA (Reuters) - Fierce fighting between rival fans forced the referee to halt Sunday’s Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and visiting CSKA Sofia for nearly 20 minutes on Sunday.

Referee Angel Angelov sent the players to the dressing-rooms four minutes before halftime after Lokomotiv fans invaded the running track at the stadium in Plovdiv and clashed with dozens of CSKA supporters, who broke down security fencing.

Fans hurled stones and flares at each other and battled with sticks. One Lokomotiv supporter ran on to the pitch and pushed CSKA’s Brazilian midfielder Henrique Rafael in the back.

Police said 10 people were detained, including “two Russian citizens, who support Lokomotiv”.

“Lokomotiv fans went on the track and created the unpleasant situation with their provocative actions,” Plovdiv police chief commissioner Atanas Ilkov said. “We have detained six Lokomotiv fans and four CSKA Sofia supporters.”

Ilkov said some of those detained had slight injuries.

CSKA won the game 1-0 thanks to a Kiril Despodov goal from a free kick in the first half.

CSKA are second in the domestic league standings with 38 points, one behind Ludogorets who have a game in hand.