CSKA and Lokomotiv ordered to play behind closed doors after crowd trouble
November 27, 2017 / 1:57 PM / in a day

CSKA and Lokomotiv ordered to play behind closed doors after crowd trouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian soccer clubs CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv have both been ordered to play two matches behind closed doors after crowd trouble at their league match on Sunday, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

Fighting between rival fans forced the referee to halt Sunday’s match in Plovdiv for nearly 20 minutes. CSKA, who are second in the Bulgarian league table, won the game 1-0.

CSKA, one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country alongside Sofia rivals Levski, were also fined 14,300 levs (£6,523.59) and Lokomotiv were fined 14,000 levs, the BFU said.

The CSKA fixtures affected by the ruling will be their homes games against Septemvri on Thursday and Beroe Stara Zagora on Dec. 10. Lokomotiv will play behind closed doors when they host Vereya next month and Pirin Blagoevgrad in February.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by David Goodman

