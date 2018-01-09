FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada names Herdman new leader of men's programme
January 9, 2018 / 4:20 AM / 2 days ago

Canada names Herdman new leader of men's programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada Soccer named former women’s coach John Herdman as its new men’s national team head coach and National EXCEL Director, the programme announced on Monday.

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal -- Women's Football - News Conference - Mineirao Stadium - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Coach John Herdman (CAN) of Canada gives a press conference prior to their game against Germany (GER). REUTERS/Mariana Bazo Picture Supplied by Action Images

Herdman, who took over the women’s team in 2011 and led them to Olympic bronze in 2012 and 2016, replaces Octavio Zambrano and will be tasked with getting Canada to the next World Cup in 2022. Canada’s only appearance at the tournament was in 1986.

“We welcome John to this new role as he brings his success aligning Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team Programme over the past six years,” said Canada Soccer President Steven Reed.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
