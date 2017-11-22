FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayern stretch winning run with 2-1 win at Anderlecht
November 22, 2017 / 9:50 PM / in 15 hours

Bayern stretch winning run with 2-1 win at Anderlecht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso scored to earn already-qualified Bayern Munich a scrappy 2-1 Champions League win at Anderlecht on Wednesday, stretching their winning streak under coach Jupp Heynckes to nine matches in all competitions.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Anderlecht vs Bayern Munich - Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Anderlecht, Belgium - November 22, 2017 Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni scores their first goal REUTERS/Yves Herman

Lewandowski put the visitors ahead six minutes after halftime but Sofiane Hanni’s volley on the hour gave the Belgians, who had missed a bagful of golden chances in the first half, their first Champions League goal of the season.

France’s Tolisso, however, rose high to head in a Joshua Kimmich cross in the 77th minute and leave Anderlecht bottom of the group and without a point from five matches.

Bayern are on 12 points, three adrift of Paris St Germain, who were 7-1 winners against Celtic and are the Germans’ final group opponents next month.

Heynckes, who led Bayern to a treble in 2013, took over last month following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti and quickly turned their season around.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
