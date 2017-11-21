FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monaco out of Champions League after Leipzig thrashing
November 21, 2017 / 9:47 PM / Updated a day ago

Monaco out of Champions League after Leipzig thrashing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO (Reuters) - Last year’s semi-finalists Monaco crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages when they were beaten at home 4-1 by Leipzig on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco vs RB Leipzig - Stade Louis II, Monaco - November 21, 2017 RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg in action with Monaco's Youri Tielemans REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The principality side never recovered from going 3-0 down in the first half an hour following a Fabinho own goal and two goals by Timo Werner.

Radamel Falcao reduced the arrears, only for Naby Keita to put the visitors 4-1 up on the stroke of halftime.

The result left Monaco bottom of Group G on two points from five games, with Leipzig on seven, level with second-placed Porto.

Besiktas top the Group with 11 points after their 1-1 home draw with Porto.

The defeat means Monaco will not even play in the Europa League this season.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton

