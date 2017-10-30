FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayern striker Lewandowski out of Celtic Champions League clash
October 30, 2017 / 11:49 AM / a day ago

Bayern striker Lewandowski out of Celtic Champions League clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the Champions League trip to Celtic due to an injury, the German Bundesliga champions said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 28, 2017 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The 29-year-old Pole scored in the 2-0 league victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday but limped off on the stroke of halftime with a thigh problem.

Lewandowski is staying in Munich as a precaution, with manager Jupp Heynckes unwilling to take a risk ahead of their crucial clash against title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Winger Kingsley Coman has returned to the squad after missing the weekend game because of a knee injury.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
