UEFA fines for Celtic, PSG, Basel

(Reuters) - UEFA has fined Celtic and Paris St Germain for crowd trouble after last month’s Champions League game between the teams, European football’s governing body said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Celtic vs Paris St Germain - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Britain - September 12, 2017 Celtic fan is removed by stewards after invading the pitch REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined Celtic 10,000 euros (£8,920) for field invasion after a supporter ran on to the pitch and attempted to kick PSG striker Kylian Mbappe during their 5-0 home loss in the Group B opener.

The supporter ran towards the French forward as the Scottish side prepared to kick off after the third goal, before being caught by stewards and escorted from the pitch.

PSG were fined 5,000 euros for acts of damage after visiting supporters broke seats at Celtic Park.

Meanwhile, Swiss side Basel have been fined 12,000 euros after supporters set off fireworks in their Group A game against Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.