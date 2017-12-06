Ronaldo sets new Champions League scoring record

MADRID (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo set another Champions League record on Wednesday by scoring in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund and becoming the first player to net in all six group games.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 6, 2017 Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

Ronaldo doubled the lead for Real in their final Group H match against Dortmund at the Bernabeu with a curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 12th minute.

Ronaldo leads the scoring charts in the Champions League for the sixth season running with nine goals and is the top marksman in the competition’s history with 114 strikes, 17 more than nearest challenger Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese, 32, is having his worst domestic run in front of goal of his nine seasons in Spain, however, having scored only twice in La Liga.

Ronaldo is the favourite to be awarded the Ballon d‘Or award for the best player in the world for 2017 on Thursday which would equal Messi’s record of collecting the prize for a fifth time.