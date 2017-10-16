FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool boss gives Champions League start to keeper Karius
#Sports News
October 16, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 5 days ago

Liverpool boss gives Champions League start to keeper Karius

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Loris Karius will start in goal for Liverpool against NK Maribor in Tuesday’s Champions League clash, Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Liverpool Press Conference - Sheraton Airport Hotel, Moscow, Russia - September 25, 2017 Liverpool's Loris Karius during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Liverpool’s manager is sticking with his policy of rotating goalkeepers, with the German replacing Belgium’s Simon Mignolet, who kept a clean sheet in Saturday’s draw against Manchester United.

“Loris will start. If nothing happens from here on the way to Maribor, then Loris will start,” said Klopp as Liverpool’s 21-man squad flew to Slovenia.

Klopp would not be drawn on how many other changes Liverpool would make but confirmed they have no new injury problems.

“We will see about rotation. I don’t think it is necessary, but maybe one, two, three or four changes [will be made]. We will see.”

The game will be the second of three in the space of eight days for Liverpool, sandwiched between last Saturday’s visit of United and next Sunday’s trip to Wembley to face Spurs.

Liverpool are second in their Champions League group, having drawn their opening two games. Maribor are bottom with one point.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by David Goodman

