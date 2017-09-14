UEFA charges Spartak Moscow after flare narrowly misses referee

Soccer Football - Champions League - NK Maribor vs Spartak Moscow - Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia - September 13, 2017 Spartak Moscow's Denis Glushakov as fans set off flares in the stands REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

(Reuters) - UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Russian champions Spartak Moscow after a flare almost hit the referee during their Champions League match at Maribor.

The flare was fired from the stand containing the visiting fans and came close to hitting German official Deniz Aytekin during Spartak’s 1-1 draw at the Slovenian champions on Wednesday.

UEFA also charged Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo after he was sent to the stands by the referee Danny Makkelie for throwing the ball away when it went out of play during his side’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Following his dismissal, Berizzo will be suspended for at least Sevilla’s next European match against Maribor, UEFA said on their website.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with both the cases on Sept. 21.