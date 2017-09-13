FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maribor grab late leveller to hold Spartak to 1-1 draw
#Sports News
September 13, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in a month

Maribor grab late leveller to hold Spartak to 1-1 draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Champions League - NK Maribor vs Spartak Moscow - Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia - September 13, 2017 Spartak Moscow's Andrei Yeschenko in action with Maribor's Damjan Bohar REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

(Reuters) - Slovenia’s Maribor held Spartak Moscow to a 1-1 draw with a late equaliser by Damjan Bohar in their Champions League Group E match on Wednesday.

Bohar beat Spartak goalkeeper Artem Rebrov in the 85th minute with a drive from the edge of the box that sailed into the top left corner of the net.

Spartak midfielder Alexander Samedov buried the ball in the top left corner in the 59th minute to give his side the lead after Maribor goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic had parried a shot.

The goalless first half, filled with missed opportunities, was briefly interrupted after a flare flew onto the centre of the pitch.

Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Davis

