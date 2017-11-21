Sterling strike earns top spot for City

(Reuters) - Manchester City secured top spot in Group F with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, making it five wins out of five for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City vs Feyenoord - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 21, 2017 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in action with Feyenoord's Bart Nieuwkoop REUTERS/Phil Noble

City, who were already assured of a place in the last 16, fielded a surprisingly strong line-up but struggled to find the kind of fluency that has characterised their performances this season.

But two minutes from the end, Raheem Sterling grabbed the winner, slotting home after a smart exchange of passes with Ilkay Gundogan.

Sam Larsson had earlier twice gone close for Feyenoord while Guardiola gave debuts to teenagers Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz from the bench.