Pep says Man City cannot take Napoli lightly in Champions League
October 16, 2017 / 7:40 AM / in 6 days

Pep says Man City cannot take Napoli lightly in Champions League

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City would be “stupid” to expect an easy outing against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday just because they thumped Stoke City 7-2 in the Premier League over the weekend.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Stoke City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 14, 2017 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Napoli top the Serie A table with eight wins from as many games and sit third in Group F in the Champions League behind leaders City and Shakhtar Donetsk after a 2-1 opening loss to the Ukrainian side and a 3-1 win over Feyenoord.

Guardiola’s side are unbeaten pace-setters in the English top flight with seven wins from eight games. They showed their might against Stoke but the Spanish manager suggested Napoli would not crumble under pressure.

”Of course, if they think that, they will be stupid,“ Guardiola told British media. ”That isn’t going to happen.

“I am going to show Napoli to my players – how good they are. Napoli can kill you with high pressing. They are able to press our keeper. I‘m very happy to have the opportunity to play this kind of game.”

City began their European campaign with a 4-0 win over Dutch side Feyenoord and followed it up with a routine 2-0 result over Shakhtar.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

