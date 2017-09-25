FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2017 / 2:51 PM / in 24 days

Feyenoord suffer injury blow ahead of Napoli match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Feyenoord v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A - De Kuip Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - 15/9/16. Manchester United's Juan Mata in action with Feyenoord's Eric Botteghin Reuters / Michael Kooren EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Feyenoord have suffered an injury blow ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie at Napoli as Brazilian defender Eric Botteghin was ruled out of the game.

He will join the Dutch club’s influential striker Nicolas Jorgenson and first-choice goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer on the sidelines for the Group F match.

Botteghin suffered a knee injury in the league game at home to NAC Breda on Saturday, which Feyenoord surprisingly lost 2-0, the club said on Monday.

Feyenoord lost their opening Champions League group game 4-0 at home to Manchester City and will start as underdogs against their Italian opponents.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Ed Osmond

