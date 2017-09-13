FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porto slump to home loss against Besiktas
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 13, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in a month

Porto slump to home loss against Besiktas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Porto vs Besiktas JK - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - September 13, 2017 Porto's Yacine Brahimi in action with Besiktas' Adriano REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Porto followed the lead of their great rivals Benfica by losing at home in their opening Champions League group game as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Besiktas on Wednesday.

Former Porto forward Ricardo Quaresma was the architect of the Turkish side’s first goal in the 13th minute when he floated over an inviting cross which former Benfica midfielder Anderson Talisca powered past Iker Casillas.

Porto, winners of their first five league games without conceding a goal, were gifted an equaliser eight minutes later by Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic, who inadvertently headed a corner into his own net under pressure from Moussa Marega.

But, in an end-to-end Group G game, Cenk Tosun put Besiktas back in front in the 29th minute with a thumping right-foot effort which flew past Casillas from 30 metres.

Porto had won only two of their previous seven home European ties and Ryan Babel made sure they extended that run by scoring Besiktas’s third in the 86th minute after a one-two with Alvaro Negredo.

Benfica kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat by CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.