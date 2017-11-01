FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Porto beat Leipzig to keep qualification hopes alive
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2017 / 9:48 PM / in 14 hours

Porto beat Leipzig to keep qualification hopes alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Porto’s Danilo headed home in the second half to secure a 3-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday that left all to play for in Group G.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Porto Press Conference - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 31, 2017 Porto's Danilo Pereira during the press conference REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

The hosts had taken the lead with a scruffy goal from captain Hector Herrera after 13 minutes but Leipzig levelled when substitute Timo Werner looped a shot over the head of Porto keeper Jose Sa three minutes into the second half.

Danilo, however, headed the ball into the bottom corner from a free kick after 61 minutes and substitute Pereira struck in stoppage-time to move Porto up to second in the group on six points, two ahead of Leipzig in third.

Besiktas, who drew with bottom side Monaco earlier on Wednesday, top the standings on 10 points and would have booked their spot in the last 16 with two matches remaining had Leipzig beaten Porto.

Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.