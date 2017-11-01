Porto beat Leipzig to keep qualification hopes alive

LISBON (Reuters) - Porto’s Danilo headed home in the second half to secure a 3-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday that left all to play for in Group G.

The hosts had taken the lead with a scruffy goal from captain Hector Herrera after 13 minutes but Leipzig levelled when substitute Timo Werner looped a shot over the head of Porto keeper Jose Sa three minutes into the second half.

Danilo, however, headed the ball into the bottom corner from a free kick after 61 minutes and substitute Pereira struck in stoppage-time to move Porto up to second in the group on six points, two ahead of Leipzig in third.

Besiktas, who drew with bottom side Monaco earlier on Wednesday, top the standings on 10 points and would have booked their spot in the last 16 with two matches remaining had Leipzig beaten Porto.