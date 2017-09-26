FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neymar fit to face Bayern, penalty row resurfaces
September 26, 2017 / 12:53 PM / in 23 days

Neymar fit to face Bayern, penalty row resurfaces

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais - The Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 17, 2017 Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Neymar has been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich after recovering from a foot injury, coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian’s return fuelled speculation over whether the Brazilian forward or Edinson Cavani would take a penalty if the French club are awarded one during the Group B game at the Parc des Princes.

The two players argued in the 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais nine days ago when Neymar tried to take a penalty instead of Uruguayan Cavani, who eventually had his spot-kick parried away by the keeper.

“Neymar is in the squad to play the game tomorrow,” Emery told a news conference.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, missed PSG’s 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday as the team dropped their first points of the season in Ligue 1.

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria also returns to the PSG squad after nearly three weeks out injured.

Neymar and Cavani are likely to start alongside Kylian Mbappe in a 4-3-3 formation and Emery said he had discussed the penalty situation with the players.

“I spoke with each of them and they know how things will happen,” the Spanish coach said.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond

