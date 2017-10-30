Chelsea's Kante can return against Roma, says Conte

(Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder N‘Golo Kante is expected to be fit to face AS Roma in Tuesday’s Champions League group stage match, manager Antonio Conte said.

FILE PHOTO - Football Soccer - Premier League - Chelsea vs Everton - London, Britain - August 27, 2017 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in action with Everton's Wayne Rooney Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kante, who missed Chelsea’s last five matches with a hamstring injury, trained with the squad before they left for Rome and Conte will speak to the France international before deciding whether he will feature.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is also set to play after recovering from a calf problem and on the back of his first Premier League appearance for Chelsea as a late substitute against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“We had three starters out, but we have recovered Drinkwater and Kante. (Victor) Moses needs more time,” Conte told a news conference on Monday.

”Kante trained with us, also before the game at Bournemouth.

“I was a player and I know very well after an injury, a bad injury, it is very important to listen to the player which are the sensation. For him and the team, tomorrow we try to make the best decision.”

Chelsea, who top the Group C standings, will qualify for round of 16 with a victory at Roma.

But Conte, disappointed with a 3-3 draw in the home fixture with Roma earlier this month, said it was vital Chelsea finished as group winners ahead of the Italian side and Atletico Madrid.

“I think our group is a tough group, with Atletico and Roma two really strong teams. To be at the top is very important, we are trying to face all competitions,” the manager added.

“It was a good match, a fair score (at Stamford Bridge), and tomorrow will be another difficult game.”

Following their midweek European assignment, Chelsea host title rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.