Chelsea's Rudiger relishing Roma return

(Reuters) - Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is keen to return to his former club AS Roma and play in front of their fans at the Stadio Olimpico, the German international said ahead of the London side’s Champions League game in Italy on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 14, 2017 Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Rudiger made 72 appearances for the Serie A side before joining Chelsea in July and has played 12 times for the Premier League champions, who are fourth in the league and top their Champions League group.

The 24-year-old anticipated meeting his former team before the Champions League draw.

“I spoke to my parents (after the draw) and I already knew and my parents even told me that you will get Roma,” Rudiger said.

”I was happy and I am happy to go to Rome, to go there and play against my old team because I have a big respect. I had two wonderful years there with ups and downs, with injuries.

“They were standing always behind me, the players, the team, the board and the fans.”

Chelsea will be hoping to extend their three-match winning streak in all competitions against Roma and in the league game against second-placed Manchester United on Sunday.