Perotti heads Roma into Champions League last-16
December 5, 2017 / 10:06 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Perotti heads Roma into Champions League last-16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - AS Roma reached the Champions League last 16 with a 1-0 home win over Azeri side Qarabag as Diego Perotti’s second-half header settled a tight encounter to put the Italians top of Group C on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Roma vs Qarabag - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 5, 2017 Roma's Konstantinos Manolas celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Roma, who reached the knockouts for the second time in three years, looked the more likely to break the deadlock in a first half that lacked genuine chances but had to wait until the 53rd minute to take the lead.

The move was started and finished by Perotti, who drove forward and exchanged a couple of neat passes before the ball found its way to Edin Dzeko, whose shot was parried by the keeper into the path of the Argentine, who headed in from close range.

Roma, who had needed to win to guarantee their progress, leapfrogged already-qualified Chelsea to finish top of the group after the Premier League club were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid.

