FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shakhtar Donetsk upset Napoli 2-1 in Champions League group game
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 13, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

Shakhtar Donetsk upset Napoli 2-1 in Champions League group game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk vs SSC Napoli - OSC Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine - September 13, 2017 Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred clashes with Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

(Reuters) - Shakhtar Donetsk stunned Serie A’s Napoli with goals either side of half-time to win 2-1 in their Champions League Group F match on Wednesday.

Brazil’s Taison put the Ukrainian champions up 1-0 on the quarter-hour mark by controlling a backheel flick by Facundo Ferreyra on the edge of the box before beating goalkeeper Pepe Reina with a low drive.

In the 58th minute Reina misread a curling cross by Taras Stepanenko from the left that connected with Ferreyra, who tapped in the ball for Shakhtar’s second goal.

Napoli failed to capitalise on their chances after Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik scored in the 72nd minute from a penalty awarded for a foul on Dries Mertens.

Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.