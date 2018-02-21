FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 21, 2018 / 11:28 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Roma coach fumes at second-half collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco was left angry and baffled by their second-half collapse against Shakhtar Donestk on Wednesday, saying he felt as if he had fielded two different teams in the Champions League tie.

The Serie A side looked comfortable as they led 1-0 at halftime but the Ukrainian champions hit back to win 2-1 in the round-of-16 first-leg tie and could have scored more had it not been for Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

”It was as if we fielded two different teams tonight,“ said Di Francesco. ”The difference was that in the first half, we played to hurt them and in second we sat back which I don’t understand.

“We conceded a goal from a move started by their central defender which was easy to read, which is annoying, but that mistake doesn’t justify our performance at the end,” he added.

“We committed schoolboy mistakes from players who have international experience.”

However, he found some praise for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.

“He has presence in goal and he makes the difficult saves look easy,” he said. “I like the way he interprets the role. He is turning into a great goalkeeper.”

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.