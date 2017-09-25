FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
September 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 23 days ago

Liverpool leave Woodburn at home despite teenager's World Cup form

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Wales vs Austria - Cardiff, Britain - September 2, 2017 Wales' Ben Woodburn celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

(Reuters) - Teenaged striker Ben Woodburn has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League group game against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday despite his heroics for Wales.

The 17-year-old, who scored on his international debut to give Wales a World Cup qualifying win over Austria this month, remained with Liverpool’s under-19 squad while the 20-man senior squad prepared to fly to Russia on Monday.

Long-term absentees Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana also stayed at home but centre backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are included after playing in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win over Leicester City with no problems. Both had been injury doubts for the game.

Liverpool trained at their Melwood complex on Monday ahead of a lunchtime flight to Russia.

Juergen Klopp’s side drew their opening Champions League Group E game 2-2 with Sevilla. Spartak also drew, 1-1, with Maribor.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon

