Llorente opens account as Spurs stroll against APOEL

LONDON (Reuters) - Fernando Llorente scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they rounded off their impressive Champions League group stage campaign by strolling to a 3-0 home win over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Apoel Nicosia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - December 6, 2017 Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente shoots at goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Tottenham, who were already guaranteed to finish top of Group H ahead of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, ended with 16 points and five wins from six games. APOEL finished bottom with two points.

Llorente, who joined Spurs from Swansea City in the summer, opened his account for the club in the 20th minute when he beautifully controlled a low cross from Serge Aurier and swivelled before firing into the net.

Tottenham, who made eight changes to the team that started against Watford on Saturday, doubled their lead after 37 minutes when Son Heung-min curled the ball into the far corner and Georges-Kevin N‘Koudou made it 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining.