FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Madrid and Baku bid to host 2019 Champions League final
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 2 months ago

Madrid and Baku bid to host 2019 Champions League final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 General view of the UEFA Champions League trophy before the match Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

(Reuters) - Madrid and Baku are the two cities bidding to host the 2019 Champions League final, European football's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The new home of Atletico Madrid and the Olympic stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will compete for the right to stage the showpiece match in the continent's top club competition.

The two countries also hope to host the Europa League, with Sevilla's Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan put forward along with the same Baku venue and the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

A decision on the venue will be made by UEFA's Executive Committee on Sept. 21.

The 2018 Champions League final will be hosted in Kiev, Ukraine and the Europa League showpiece in Lyon, France.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.