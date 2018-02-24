Championship leaders Wolves beaten at in-form Fulham

LONDON (Reuters) - Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a 2-0 defeat at playoff chasing Fulham on Saturday and could have their advantage at the top of England’s second tier trimmed to six points by Cardiff City on Sunday.

Goals by Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic in each half gave Fulham a deserved win at Craven Cottage and kept them firmly in the hunt for promotion.

Aston Villa moved to within a point of second-placed Cardiff with a 4-2 win at Sheffield Wednesday while Derby County remain fourth after a 3-3 draw at Reading.

Fulham, unbeaten in the league since the turn of the year, are fifth, five points adrift of Cardiff who host sixth-placed Bristol City on Sunday.

There were 32 goals in the second-tier on Saturday -- six of them shared out between Middlesbrough and bottom club Sunderland who salvaged a point with a last-gasp equaliser.

Sunderland had led early on through Joel Asoro but both sides were reduced to 10 men before halftime as Jake Clarke-Salter and Adama Traore were red-carded.

Patrick Bamford and Grant Leadbitter put Boro ahead and Bamford struck again after Jonny Williams levelled.

Callum McManaman equalised for Sunderland in the 96th minute.

Birmingham City slipped into the bottom three after losing 2-0 at home to Barnsley, who moved out of the relegation zone.