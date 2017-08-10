Evergrande extend CSL advantage as SIPG slip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Guangzhou Evergrande opened a five-point gap at the top of the Chinese Super League when they picked up a 3-0 win over Liaoning Whowin on Thursday.

Shanghai SIPG, their nearest challengers, went into their game with Hebei CFFC three points behind Evergrande, but they were held to a 2-2 draw, allowing the six-time defending champions to extend their advantage.

Guangzhou are on 47 points after 21 rounds of the 30-game season. SIPG is five points back and Tianjin Quanjian a further five points behind after a 2-2 draw with Beijing Guoan.

Brazilian striker Ricardo Goulart scored twice as Evergrande cruised to victory over struggling Liaoning in a business-as-usual win.

"It is a normal result for Evergrande," manager Luiz Felipe Scolari said. "We did very well in the match and took control of the game. We created so many opportunities and scored.

SIPG have faltered in recent weeks - the draw with Hebei was their fourth straight game without a win in the league. Elkeson gave them the lead in the seventh minute, but goals by Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gao Zhunyi put Hebei in front. He Guan's injury-time equaliser salvaged a point for the Shanghai club.

"Neither side will be very happy about the result," SIPG managers Andre Villas-Boas said. "Both teams wanted to win. Now we have a five-point gap to Evergrande and things have become more difficult.

"However, we have to keep our faith. There are still nine rounds to go and everything is possible in football. We wasted lots of opportunities in this match and failed to increase the lead to 2-0. This was the reason we didn't win."

Tianjin Quanjian were held back by Beijing Guoan despite taking a two-goal lead through Zheng Dalun and Alexandre Pato's penalty. Zhang Xizhe and Yu Yang gave Beijing Guoan the tie.

Shandong Luneng missed their chance to move into third place when they lost to Chongqing Lifan. Guangzhou R&F strengthened their claim to a top three finish with Eran Zahavi's double helping them win 4-2 against Jiangsu Suning.

Shanghai Shenhua lost 3-0 to Guizhou Zhicheng as ex-Shenhua coach Gregorio Manzano returned to haunt his former club. Changchun Yatai defeated Henan Jianye 2-0 and bottom side Yanbian Funde secured a much-needed 3-1 victory over Tianjin Teda.