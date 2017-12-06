FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romarinho strike sends Al-Jazira into Club World Cup quarters
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 8:29 PM / in 13 hours

Romarinho strike sends Al-Jazira into Club World Cup quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - A stunning strike by Romarinho gave local side Al Jazira a 1-0 win over Oceania champions Auckland City in their Club World Cup preliminary match on Wednesday despite being outplayed by the New Zealanders.

Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Al Jazira v Auckland City FC - Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain City, United Arab Emirates - December 6, 2017 Auckland City’s Darren White (L) in action with Al Jazira’s Romarinho. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The Brazilian, who was in the Corinthians squad which won the tournament in 2012, struck with a low 25-metre shot in the 38th minute, his side’s first of the evening, to earn Al Jazira a quarter-final against Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds.

The winners of that tie will face runaway favourites Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Auckland, making a record ninth appearance at the tournament, enjoyed 59 percent of possession and had 17 shots to their opponents’ five. Al Jazira, who qualified as champions of host nation the United Arab Emirates, also gave away 22 free kicks.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Lausanne, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.