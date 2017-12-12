Matching Barca not Real's Club World Cup motivation - Marcelo

(Reuters) - Real Madrid’s Marcelo insists drawing level with arch-rivals Barcelona on three Club World Cup titles is not his team’s motivation as they bid to defend the trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - December 2, 2017 Real Madrid’s Marcelo REUTERS/Vincent West

Champions League winners Real face UAE’s league winners Al Jazira on Wednesday in the semi-finals before a potential final against Brazil’s Gremio or Mexico’s Pachuca on Saturday.

“We don’t look at other teams. We do what we have to do,” Marcelo said on Tuesday, when asked if he was motivated by matching the Catalans’ record three titles.

“Nothing is easy, especially in football. I’ve played in two Club World Cups and won them both, but it was difficult. Nothing comes easy at Madrid. I’ve been here for many years and everything’s been tough. We’ve won a lot of titles, but we’ve had to work for it.”

Real Madrid won the competition in 2014 and 2016 and are aiming to be the first side to successfully defend the trophy since its inception in 2000.

Brazilian Marcelo hopes Copa Libertadores winners Gremio can see off Pachuca, who won the CONCACAF Champions League, in the other semi-final later on Tuesday.

“I‘m proud of the fact that a Brazilian side made it to the final of the Libertadores, which is a very difficult competition, and that they made it to the Club World Cup too,” Marcelo said.

“Playing Gremio in the final would be really exciting. That would be amazing.”