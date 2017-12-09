FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hosts Al Jazira beat Urawa Red Diamonds to reach semis
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 9, 2017 / 6:37 PM / Updated a day ago

Hosts Al Jazira beat Urawa Red Diamonds to reach semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hosts Al Jazira edged past Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to set up a Club World Cup semi-final clash with favourites Real Madrid.

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Al Jazira vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 9, 2017 Al Jazira players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The Japanese side had 65 percent possession but it was Ali Mabkhout who scored the winner seven minutes after halftime in the first all-Asian clash for a final four spot since 2010.

Earlier, Mexico’s Pachuca needed extra time to overcome Wydad Casablanca and book their semi-final place against Brazil’s Gremio.

Victor Guzman headed in after 112 minutes against the Moroccans, who were left with 10 men after Brahim Nakach was sent off in the 69th minute.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.