FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombian football match postponed after team bus attacked
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
russia
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
Italy
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 19, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 2 days ago

Colombian football match postponed after team bus attacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A Colombian football match between Junior and Deportivo Pasto was postponed on Saturday after the visitors’ bus was attacked, leaving a player and two members of the backroom staff injured, the league said.

The match in Barranquilla was suspended “because of the attack suffered by the visitor’s bus 14km from the stadium,” the league said in a statement. “The match will be played tomorrow at 9am.”

The league’s Twitter page showed pictures of holes in the bus window caused by projectiles and an unidentified passenger cowering on the seat.

Junior, who sit third in the league, said the match would be played behind closed doors. The Barranquilla club could go top tomorrow with three points against the side in 15th place.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.