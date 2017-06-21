FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Successful Atletico Nacional coach Rueda stands down
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
June 21, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 2 months ago

Successful Atletico Nacional coach Rueda stands down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football – Atletico Nacional v Deportivo Cali – Copa Colombia Final – Atanasio Girardot Stadium, Medellin, Colombia – June 18, 2017 The coach of Atletico Nacional, Reinaldo Rueda reacts after winning the cupFredy Builes

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Atletico Nacional coach Reinaldo Rueda is standing down after two highly successful years at the helm of the Colombian club and will be replaced by Spaniard Juan Manuel Lillo, the Medellin side said on Wednesday.

Rueda is one of the most successful Colombian coaches of all time and led Atletico to the Copa Libertadores title in 2016. They also reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana the same year.

"These have been an unforgettable two years because we have won things we have never won before," the departing coach told reporters.

"I believe that I have completed a successful cycle. A breath of fresh air will now blow through the institution. And I am going to get some oxygen too."

His successor Lillo was most recently assistant to Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla and also has managerial experience in Mexico and Colombia, where he coached Millonarios.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis

