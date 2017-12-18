Millionarios take Clausura league title in Colombia

A goal five minutes from time secured a 2-2 draw for Millionarios at city rivals Santa Fe on Sunday, a result that gave the Bogota club a 3-2 aggregate win and the Clausura league title.

After winning the home leg 1-0, Millionarios needed just a draw in the away fixture but fell behind early thanks to a Wilson Morelo penalty after 18 minutes.

Millionarios equalised nine minutes into the second half through Andrés Felipe Cadavid but Morelo got his second to put the home side ahead with seven minutes left on the clock.

Henry Rojas got the vital equaliser for Millionarios two minutes later to give his side their first league title since 2012 and their 15th overall.

Both teams have qualified for next year’s Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League.