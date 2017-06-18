FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Mexico snatch draw with Portugal in Confederations Cup
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 18, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico snatch draw with Portugal in Confederations Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 18, 2017 Portugal’s Pepe in action with Mexico’s Andres GuardadoMaxim Shemetov

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Mexico claimed a 2-2 draw with Portugal in their Confederations Cup opener on Sunday with a last-gasp equaliser by Hector Moreno after Cedric seemed to have won the game for the European champions with a goal five minutes from time.

Portugal had an early effort controversially disallowed by the video referees but they eventually took the lead after 34 minutes through Ricardo Quaresma after a mistake by Carlos Salcedo let Cristiano Ronaldo through on goal.

The Portugal captain could not control the ball to shoot but his brilliant pass between three defenders left Quaresma free to round keeper Guillermo Ochoa and tap into the empty net.

Related Coverage

Mexico equalised eight minutes later through a Javier Hernandez diving header after poor defending by the Portuguese. Raphael Guerreiro miskicked a cross into the box, allowing Carlos Vela to play the ball back in for Hernandez to score.

Portugal looked to have won when Cedric fired home a deflected shot but Moreno headed home a corner in added time to give Mexico a share of the points.

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 18, 2017 Mexico’s Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goalDarren Staples

"I think we were superior, we created more chances and we leave the field frustrated," Cedric said. "We were always more dangerous than them, both in our organised play and on the counter attack."

Slideshow (2 Images)

Although Mexico had more possession, Ochoa was the busier of the two keepers and the Europeans could have taken all three points had the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) not controversially disallowed Nani's first-half goal for offside.

Ronaldo smacked a long-range shot onto the bar and Nani picked up the rebound to volley home. However, the VAR disallowed the goal for an offside infringement earlier in the move.

The result leaves both sides tied for second place in Group A, behind hosts Russia who top the group after beating New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Russia play Portugal and Mexico take on New Zealand on Wednesday.

Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.