Danish women reach agreement with FA over payments

(Reuters) - The Danish FA (DBU) says it has reached a new collective bargaining agreement with their women’s international team following a dispute that saw them cancel a World Cup qualifier against Sweden in October.

The Danish players, who were runners-up at Euro 2017 after a 4-2 final loss to hosts Netherlands, will receive a 180 percent increase in investment in the fees and scholarships available to them and a number of other incentives, the DBU said in a statement.

“We are happy that, with the new deal, we can secure an increased investment and the continued development of Danish women’s football over the next four years,” DBU official Kim Hallberg said in the statement.