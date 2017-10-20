FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish women will play Croatia after 'partial agreement' with FA
October 20, 2017

Danish women will play Croatia after 'partial agreement' with FA

(Reuters) - The Danish Football Association (DBU) has announced that it has reached a “partial agreement” with the women’s national team who will play the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Croatia on Tuesday.

The Danes cancelled Friday’s planned qualifier against Sweden after players refused to report for training due to a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, an action that could see them expelled from the competition.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the DBU said it had reached an agreement with the players about the Croatia game and that negotiations on other outstanding issues would continue after it has been played.

Currently 12th in the FIFA World Rankings, the Danes were beaten 4-2 by hosts Netherlands in the final of Euro 2017 in August.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor

