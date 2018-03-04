FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Sports News
March 4, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Go Ahead Eagles fans attacked De Graafschap players after a Dutch second division match on Sunday.

Television footage showed Go Ahead supporters running on to the pitch at the end of the game, which their team lost 4-0 at home, kicking and punching De Graafschap players before stewards stepped in.

Go Ahead said they were“deeply ashamed” of their fans’ behaviour which they condemned.

“The club makes every effort to take appropriate measures against those responsible,” Go Ahead said in a statement on their website.

The start of the game had been delayed by several minutes after spectators threw fireworks on to the pitch.

The police made seven arrests, Fox Sports Netherlands reported.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.