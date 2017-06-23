FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Arsenal's Asano rejoins Stuttgart on loan
June 23, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 2 months ago

Arsenal's Asano rejoins Stuttgart on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Japan Men's Training - 2016 Rio Olympics - Serra Dourada Stadium, Goiania, Brazil - 29/07/2016. Japan's Takuma Asano during a training session before their international friendly soccer match against Brazil.Ueslei Marcelino

(Reuters) - Arsenal forward Takuma Asano will return to VfB Stuttgart for a second successive season on loan, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Japan international joined Arsenal in July last year and was loaned out to Stuttgart shortly after for the 2016-17 campaign, where he scored four goals in 26 league appearances as the club won promotion to the top tier.

"Takuma Asano has re-joined Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan for the 2017/18 season," Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com). "We'd like to wish him all the best for the upcoming campaign."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

