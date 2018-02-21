Ospina likely to start for Arsenal in League Cup final, says Cech

(Reuters) - Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is expecting to be benched for the League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday with David Ospina being favoured to start.

Ospina, 29, has played in all but one of Arsenal’s League Cup matches this campaign and Cech, who has featured in all 27 of the club’s Premier League games, expects his Colombian counterpart will continue in goal against City.

“At the start it was clear that it was going to be like that,” Cech told British media when asked if Ospina would play in the final.

”I will be there with the team supporting but I don’t expect to play. It is always hard to watch any game from the bench or even from the stand if you are not selected.

”As a player, you always want to be involved.

“But obviously you are in a professional club where there are 25 top players and the manager always makes his choices for the game and you need to accept that.”

Ospina has also been Arsenal’s first-choice keeper in the Europa League and is likely to start in Thursday’s second-leg of their last-32 tie against Ostersunds.

“Going to Wembley is special, the atmosphere and the occasion is special,” Ospina told Arsenal’s matchday programme.

”I’d like to play every week but I respect the manager’s decision.

”You have to prepare as though you’re going to play every game. It can be tough to play maybe a couple of games a month, especially when they are as big as this one.

“You just need to focus and be ready. I have a very good relationship with Petr, and that helps.”