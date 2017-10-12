FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defender Chambers signs contract extension at Arsenal
#Sports News
October 12, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 7 days ago

Defender Chambers signs contract extension at Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Southampton - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 13/5/17 Middlesbrough's Calum Chambers applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

(Reuters) - Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2021, the north London club said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal from league rivals Southampton in 2014 and has made 60 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s team. Chambers spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, who were relegated to the Championship.

“Proud to sign a new contract with Arsenal. I know I‘m still a young player and I want to have my best years for this football club. I want to win as many trophies with Arsenal as possible,” Chambers said on his verified Twitter account.

Chambers earned three senior England caps in 2014 and has also represented his nation at under-21 level, helping the team win the Toulon Tournament in 2016.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

